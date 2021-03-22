Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 45,350 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $34.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

