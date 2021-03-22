Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $124.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

