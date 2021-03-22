Raymond James Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $15.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $12.00 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

