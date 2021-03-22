RChain (REV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $330,399.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $83.26 million and approximately $330,399.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

