RealTract (RET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,392.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $435,105.76 and approximately $2,392.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RealTract has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.69 or 0.00641346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

