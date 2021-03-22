Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post $1.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,401,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,798. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

