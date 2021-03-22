Reby Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

