Reby Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,131,840,000 after buying an additional 746,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,160,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 493,694 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

