Reby Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $445.01 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

