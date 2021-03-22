Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

