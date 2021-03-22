Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.