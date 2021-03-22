Redd Market Cap Tops $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,258.00 or 0.99926936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00082276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001734 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

