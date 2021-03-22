Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.57.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

