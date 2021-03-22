Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

