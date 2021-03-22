Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

