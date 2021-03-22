Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

