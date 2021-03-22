Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,219 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

