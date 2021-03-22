Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 179,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

