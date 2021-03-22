Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,156 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $538.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.