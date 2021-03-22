Render Token (RNDR) Hits Market Cap of $99.19 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Render Token has a total market cap of $99.19 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.26 or 0.00631191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023502 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,173,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,255,320 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

