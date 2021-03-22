Rene Amirault Sells 54,828 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$616.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.64.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

