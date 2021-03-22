Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for M&G (MGPUF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for M&G (OTCMKTS: MGPUF):
- 3/18/2021 – M&G had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/12/2021 – M&G had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/10/2021 – M&G had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/8/2021 – M&G had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/10/2021 – M&G had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/2/2021 – M&G had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/29/2021 – M&G had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/28/2021 – M&G had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
M&G stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. M&G plc has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
