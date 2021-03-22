Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302,850 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies comprises about 16.6% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 4.36% of Resideo Technologies worth $114,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $29.05. 18,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,449. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.73 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.