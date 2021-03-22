Reviewing RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RadNet and Progenity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.15 billion 1.06 $14.76 million $0.29 80.41 Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.6% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -0.98% -2.72% -0.37% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RadNet and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Progenity 1 0 4 0 2.60

RadNet currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Progenity has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 78.42%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than RadNet.

Summary

Progenity beats RadNet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of hospitals and hospital-based radiology groups. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 335 centers in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. RadNet, Inc. has a collaboration with Hologic, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

