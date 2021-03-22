REVV (REVV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.73 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $111.38 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00476582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00138285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.00794552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00075148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

