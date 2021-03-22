Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

