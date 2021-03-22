Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,585. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.