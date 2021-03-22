Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

