Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,881 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Macerich were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Macerich by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Macerich by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

