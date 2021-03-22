Richard Mimeau Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,325.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Mimeau sold 150,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$174,585.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

HPQ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.06. 529,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.71 million and a P/E ratio of -540.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.68.

About HPQ-Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

