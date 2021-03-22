Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 91,304 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

NYSE:V traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.16. 355,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

