Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

