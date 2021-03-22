Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 4,753 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after buying an additional 71,413 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.