Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

