Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after acquiring an additional 261,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,682,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.86 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

