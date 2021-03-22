Roth Capital Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $7.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $453.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

