Roth Capital Increases Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target to $30.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.50 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luxfer by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

