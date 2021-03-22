Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBGPY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.