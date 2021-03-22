Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.45.

RDS/A opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

