Running Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,358. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

