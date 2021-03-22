Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 221.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.81. 33,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,026. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

