Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,370.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.34. 60,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

