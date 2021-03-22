Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 507 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $370.46. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

