Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 857 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.29. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.