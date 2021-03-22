Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

RHP stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

