S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Seacor accounts for about 1.6% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Seacor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seacor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seacor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seacor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seacor by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,091. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $827.54 million, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

