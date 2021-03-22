S. Muoio & CO. LLC Buys 46,500 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 344.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 2.0% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. 27,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

