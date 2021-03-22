S. Muoio & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 197,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.93. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

