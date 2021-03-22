S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $865,000 in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Watford by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Watford by 277.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of WTRE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,106. The stock has a market cap of $692.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

