SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $303,093.69 and approximately $416.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,488,469 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

